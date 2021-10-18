a-year-after-her-wedding,-leila-george-files-for-divorce-from-actor-sean-penn

After four years of courtship and one of marriage, Leila George, from 29, asked for a divorce from actor Sean Penn, from 61.

Leila George, 30 year-old Australian and daughter of fellow actors Vincent D’Onofrio and Greta Scacchi, went to Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday to process Penn’s divorce , as reported by the TMZ site.

Penn and his young girlfriend were married in August last year, in the midst of a pandemic, in a ceremony held by videoconference, “It was a Covid wedding. I mean, it was officiated by a county official for Zoom and we were at home, with my two children and his brother, and that’s how we organized everything, “revealed Penn in an interview.

Unknown the reason he alleged, but it is the third divorce of the double Oscar winner, whose first wife was Madonna. Later he joined the actress Robin Wright, mother of his two children.

During all these years, as is usual in the life of the interpreter, they have had ups and downs. Despite everything, they always kept a discreet background, although they never tried to hide their relationship. They were not shown together on social networks and in the few events that were seen it was at charity events.