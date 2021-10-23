A warmongering puppy among the winners of the Oscars for students

Cinema unites the world, but an animation about a corgi dog who inherits the British throne and wags his tail in the direction of a war with France was one of the winners of the Academy Awards for Students, announced this Thursday.

Peter Docter, creator of “Monsters Inc” and “Up”, presented a medal for “Barking Orders”, which hatches a copy of Queen Elizabeth’s favorite breed of dog dominating the world at the point of barking, in the ceremony that the Academy in charge of the Oscars celebrates annually.

“Bombing France was not exactly a popular proposal in the room, there they had a few problems with that idea, “joked Alexander Tullo, the designer who took the silver medal in the event held virtually for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

The Academy Awards for Students are a key program for the main body of the Hollywood film industry, the Academy of Art s and Film Sciences.

The gold awards went to films on hard-hitting subjects like apartheid in South Africa (“When The Sun Sets”), comfort women in Korea during the war (“Unforgotten” ), and the environmental challenges faced by beekeepers in California (“When They’re Gone”).

Among the winning students of previous editions are Docter, Spike Lee, Robert Zemeckis and Cary Fukunaga, the director of “No Time To Die”.

The Oscar ceremony will be held on 27 March, one month later than originally planned in the calendar, due to the pandemic.