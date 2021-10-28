a-real-“wester”:-donald-trump's-son-“fires-his-anger”-at-alec-baldwin

Santo Domingo. RD

Donald Trump’s son waited for Alec Baldwin “on the curvita” and did not hesitate twice when he was presented with the opportunity to take revenge on him, as the actor was an opponent of his father on the weapons of the US citizenship. Donald Trump Jr. made fun of the Hollywood star by selling T-shirts on his website with a devastating message.

“Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people”, reads the legend of the t-shirts that Trump Jr. sells

Of course, the offensive action was not going to go unnoticed either. Millions of users have criticized the son of the former president of the United States in social networks for such disrespectful sale.

Trump Jr. has received all kinds of insults.

T-shirts are sold for $ 27. 99 dollars.

On Instagram , the controversial son of Donald Trump invites his followers to get his “as soon as possible.”

He also published an edited image of Baldwin wearing the same outfit .

Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a prop pistol last Thursday that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, while filming in New Mexico of the movie “Rust”.