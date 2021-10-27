“a-passage-without-return”,-a-short-film-that-unites-the-dr-and-the-netherlands

As part of a strategic alliance between the National Council for Childhood and Adolescence (CONANI) and the School of Film and Communication of the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM), the documentary “A passage without return” rose as a Fonprocine winner while participating in various international festivals before its official premiere in the Dominican Republic.

Produced by Interzone Productions UK and Minervas Producciones, both directed by women who believe in the value of the arts as a tool for social transformation, it is a work carried out in co-production with the Netherlands and the Fever company Film with Emporium Media, from the Dominican Republic.

The making of this short film was accompanied by film training workshops, with teachers from the PUCMM Film School, for boys and girls from Hogares de Paso of the CONANI that, later, were part of the production and filming of the same.

The short film is a script by Stephanie Hernández, directed by José Gómez de Vargas, also co-writer of the piece, produced by Alexandra Santana and Ariana Lebrón. Also executive produced by Stephanie Hernández, Bart van den Broek, Holland and Hungarian VFX composer Gergely Attila Velki.

The producers emphasize that, with the making of this short film, not only “we seek to denounce a difficult reality, but we also hope to leave a permanent training program in the communities, where young people with limited resources can express themselves creatively and, at the same time, empower them to dream of a different reality and dare to take control of their own future.

This short film is the first to be released in a movie theater, under the recent agreement entered into by the DGCine and the main cinemas in the country, since its first screening was carried out within the framework of the National Day for the Rights of the Child.

A Passage without Return is a project designed to have allies, decision makers who can generate concrete actions in the immediate future. Beyond making the short film, the main objective of this project is to use art as a tool to occupy the time of children from vulnerable communities, reduce violence and risk activities, developing creativity and creativity through art. the self-esteem.