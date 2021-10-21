a-folk-festival-full-of-music-and-dance

As part of the activities for the 20 anniversary of the Santo Domingo province, from Friday to Sunday, from 6: 00 pm, the presentation of the Fradique Lizardo International Folk Festival will continue, with the participation of delegations from five countries.

In the event, which takes place at the Parada de la Cultura, in Santo Domingo Este (at side of Los Tres Ojos park), the exhibition “Musical Ancestral Instruments” is presented, where visitors can learn about traditional Dominican instruments such as the tambora, güira, maraca, accordion, snail, catalié, drum, fututo, rattle and mayohuacán.

Among the activities to be carried out from this Friday until next Sunday are the presentation of the Congos del Espíritu Santo group, Grupo Pasión Caribe, from Colombia, the Paleros de Mandinga, the Folkloric Tourism Ballet, the Grupo de Soneros de Manoguayabo, Grupo Raíces, Ballet Folclórico Guateque, from Puerto Rico and B allet Folclórico Nacional.

Also, on Saturday 22 the La Caleta Palos Group, the Popular Danzante Theater, the UASD Folkloric Ballet, the Cuniburo artistic delegation will perform. Cultural, from Ecuador, the National District Folkloric Ballet, the Sarandunga Group, from Baní, and the Huitzilli Mitoniani artistic delegation, from Mexico.

While to culminate with the folk festival, this Sunday will close with the presentation of the National School of Dance, the Cruz Araujo Folkloric Ballet, the Gnaoua Souss for Creativity Art delegation, from Morocco, Eneroliza and his group of salves and the Cocolo Danzante Theater (Los Guloyas), all to be held at the Parada de la Cultura, in front of the Parque del Este.

The event aims to promote youth importance of keeping these traditions alive and with them the national cultural identity.

The International Folk Festival is dedicated to one of the greatest researchers and promoters of Dominican folklore: Fradique Lizardo, who investigated, analyzed and published most of the traditional expressions of the country, highlighting their geographical, temporal, musical, social and dance contexts.

Born in Santo Domingo, on August 2, 1930, Fradique Lizardo was a folklorist, essayist and researcher, being the most exalted of his kind in the country.

Upon his departure in 1997 he left a legacy of documents of significant value, which constitute the Fradique Lizardo Fund of the Dominican Folklore, recognized in the year 2014 as “Heritage of Latin American and Caribbean Memory” by UNESCO.